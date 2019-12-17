Guest Book View Sign Service Information R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry 25062 US HWY 119 Belfry , KY 41514 (606)-353-7212 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM West Williamson Freewill Baptist Church Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM West Williamson Freewill Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM West Williamson Freewill Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

HASTELL MICHAEL THACKER, 63, of Williamson, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital. Mike was born June 17, 1956, to the late Hastell and Opal Thacker of Hardy, Ky. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leo Thacker; daughter, Oma Lea Blankenship; sister-in-law, Ersie Stepp; and brother-in-law, Mike Ray. Mike was a lover of Jesus and a member of the West Williamson Freewill Baptist Church. Mike will be greatly missed by his wife of 10 years, Maxine Thacker; his children, Hastell Michael Thacker Jr., Anthony Thacker, Carl (Tiffany) Beckett, Shania (Zachary) Workman and Joshua Madden; his stepson Timothy Hackney; his brother, Mark Thacker; his sisters, Dianna (Ronald) Hall, Cuba (Monroe) Varney, Carolyn (Ronnie) Williams, Rosletta (Charles) Maynard, Christine (Johnny) Anderson, Mildred (Gary) Scott and Pamela Ray; his grandchildren, Colton Workman, Analeigh Workman, Deanna Blankenship, Alexis Perdue, Tamera Beckett, Kirstin Hannah, Kyra Hannah and Mauryel Savage. He also leaves behind a very special brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Josie Francis of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the West Williamson Freewill Baptist Church, with Gary Dove and Chad Hackney officiating. Burial at the Buskirk Cemetery, with Mike's family and friends as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16 and 17, at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Thacker family.

