HAZEL WOODS SHIVEL, 76, of Davin, W.Va., widow of Lawrence Woods, died July 17 in CAMC Memorial Division. She was a Registered Nurse at Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. There will be a celebration of life 1 p.m. Monday, Claypool United Methodist Church, Davin, W.Va.; burial in Claypool Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Children's Foundation for Neurodegenerative Disorders, 4401 Penn Ave., Plaza Building Floor 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 19 to July 20, 2019