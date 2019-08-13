Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN DELORES MULLINS. View Sign Service Information Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 (304)-369-0718 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HELEN DELORES MULLINS, 90, born April 14, 1929, of Madison, formerly of Blair, W.Va., went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family at home on August 10, 2019. Helen was known as "Nan Nan" to most because she was a mother to so many. She was a member of the Gospel Center Tabernacle. She also volunteered countless hours to the Boone Memorial Auxiliary and the Red Cross. She loved people, her laughter was well known, and her home was always open to friends and family. If she wasn't in her garden, you could find her on her front porch with friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Allen Mullins; daughter, Jerry Dee Mullins; son, Stephen Allen Mullins; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Mullins; and also her parents, Bernard and Mary Wolfe of Logan; her sister, Alice Workman; and brother, Donald Wolfe. She is survived by her son, William (Sharon) Mullins of Madison; and her daughter, Lugenia (Anthony) Rollins of Madison; and daughter-in-law, Janelle Mullins of Winfield; grandchildren, Herbert (Anita) Mullins, Bruce (Emily) Linville, Bill (Christina) Mullins, Ryan (Amy) Mullins; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Ethan Linville, Brooke Mullins, Maddie and Marlie Mullins; and a host of nieces and nephews. We'd like to especially thank her caregiver and family friend Audrey "Sis" Tomblin of Blair. We'd like to recognize the staff of Boone Memorial Hospital and Hospice Dignity for special care. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Rev. Walter Gore officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at 90, born April 14, 1929, of Madison, formerly of Blair, W.Va., went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family at home on August 10, 2019. Helen was known as "Nan Nan" to most because she was a mother to so many. She was a member of the Gospel Center Tabernacle. She also volunteered countless hours to the Boone Memorial Auxiliary and the Red Cross. She loved people, her laughter was well known, and her home was always open to friends and family. If she wasn't in her garden, you could find her on her front porch with friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Allen Mullins; daughter, Jerry Dee Mullins; son, Stephen Allen Mullins; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Mullins; and also her parents, Bernard and Mary Wolfe of Logan; her sister, Alice Workman; and brother, Donald Wolfe. She is survived by her son, William (Sharon) Mullins of Madison; and her daughter, Lugenia (Anthony) Rollins of Madison; and daughter-in-law, Janelle Mullins of Winfield; grandchildren, Herbert (Anita) Mullins, Bruce (Emily) Linville, Bill (Christina) Mullins, Ryan (Amy) Mullins; great-grandchildren, Breanna and Ethan Linville, Brooke Mullins, Maddie and Marlie Mullins; and a host of nieces and nephews. We'd like to especially thank her caregiver and family friend Audrey "Sis" Tomblin of Blair. We'd like to recognize the staff of Boone Memorial Hospital and Hospice Dignity for special care. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Rev. Walter Gore officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Published in Southern WV from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close