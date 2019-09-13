|
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
HERMAN GRIFFITH, of London, Ohio, joined the love of his life, Margaret, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, to celebrate their 65th anniversary on September 11, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1931, in Wyoming County, W.Va., to the late Arlie and Carrie Kennedy-Griffith as their first born. He was a past employee of the Dial Corp. for many years and was currently employed by Kroger in London. He loved his job at Kroger, his co-workers and the people of London. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Margaret, on September 12, 2014, brothers, Joe and Bobby Griffith, and a sister, Ernestine Cline. Left to carry on his and Margaret's legacy are their daughter, Patty and her husband Duke Lamb of London; grandchildren, Fred and Nicki and Jennifer and TJ, two precious great-grandbabies, Madison and Grayson, all of Grove City, Ohio. He also leaves three sisters, Christine Trent of Elk Creek, W.Va., Flora Mae Scott of Gilbert, W.Va., and Dottie (Keith) Browning of Verner, W.Va.; two brothers, Wayman (Delorice) Griffith of Barboursville, W.Va., and Wonnie (Sue) Griffith of Newark, Ohio. He also leaves behind numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, co-workers and his church family that he dearly loved. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main Street, London, with Johnny Crawford officiating. Interment in Kirkwood Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. The family suggests memorials in Herman's memory be sent to . Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
