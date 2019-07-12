HOWARD BRANHAM SR., 83, of Ragland, W.Va., husband of Peggy Adkins Branham, died July 10 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was president of Elkay Mining and owner of H&B Enterprise. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Connolly Memorial Baptist Church, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Ferguson Cemetery, Harold, Ky. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from July 12 to July 13, 2019