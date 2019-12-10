Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IMOGENE "JEAN" TACKETT. View Sign Service Information Hatfield Funeral Chapel 144 Toler Road Toler , KY 41514 (606)-353-7281 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Hatfield Funeral Chapel 144 Toler Road Toler , KY 41514 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hatfield Funeral Chapel 144 Toler Road Toler , KY 41514 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

IMOGENE "JEAN" TACKETT, 94 of Williamson, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from the Trinity Nursing Home in Williamson. She was born May 5, 1925, in Pike County, Kentucky, to the late Thomas and Ida New. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter; sons, Richard Allen and Frank Gary; granddaughter, Joanna Tackett; sister, Jaunita Hatfield; and brothers, Thomas Jr., Edsel and Ervin New. Imogene was a born-again Christian and was of the Church of Christ faith. Well-known for her outgoing personality and giving nature, Imogene worked at many different jobs, but she was known to most as the lady from the Betsy Ross Store. Imogene loved her family dearly. She is survived by sons, Charles Terry (Diana) of Lexington, Ky., Joseph (Thelma) of Williamson, W.Va., Stephen (Jeanette) of Montgomery, Alabama, and Jeffrey (Alice) of Turkey Creek, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Wilma Tackett of North Platte, Nebraska; grandchildren, Joseph (Tabby) Tackett, Michael Tackett, Lorie Tackett, Rebecca Tackett, Jeannie Tackett, Kendall Perley and Nathan Tackett; great-grandchildren, Morgan (Joe) Crowe, Kyle Tackett and Cydney Spady; great-great-grandchildren, Josie, Joey and Johnny Crowe; a sister, Judy New; and two brothers, Denny and Larry New. Funeral services 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Rev. Haskell Runyon Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Imogene's family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Nursing Home and Dr. Abbas for the kind and loving care given to their mother. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to 94 of Williamson, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from the Trinity Nursing Home in Williamson. She was born May 5, 1925, in Pike County, Kentucky, to the late Thomas and Ida New. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter; sons, Richard Allen and Frank Gary; granddaughter, Joanna Tackett; sister, Jaunita Hatfield; and brothers, Thomas Jr., Edsel and Ervin New. Imogene was a born-again Christian and was of the Church of Christ faith. Well-known for her outgoing personality and giving nature, Imogene worked at many different jobs, but she was known to most as the lady from the Betsy Ross Store. Imogene loved her family dearly. She is survived by sons, Charles Terry (Diana) of Lexington, Ky., Joseph (Thelma) of Williamson, W.Va., Stephen (Jeanette) of Montgomery, Alabama, and Jeffrey (Alice) of Turkey Creek, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Wilma Tackett of North Platte, Nebraska; grandchildren, Joseph (Tabby) Tackett, Michael Tackett, Lorie Tackett, Rebecca Tackett, Jeannie Tackett, Kendall Perley and Nathan Tackett; great-grandchildren, Morgan (Joe) Crowe, Kyle Tackett and Cydney Spady; great-great-grandchildren, Josie, Joey and Johnny Crowe; a sister, Judy New; and two brothers, Denny and Larry New. Funeral services 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Rev. Haskell Runyon Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Imogene's family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Nursing Home and Dr. Abbas for the kind and loving care given to their mother. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to www.hatfieldfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky. Published in Southern WV from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close