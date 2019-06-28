Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE MILES RUMLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IRENE MILES RUMLEY, 92, of Bluefield, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. Irene was born on Monday, March 21, 1927, in Rocky Mount, Virginia, to the late J.H. and Julia Kelly Miles. Irene had been a lifelong resident of Bluefield, West Virginia, and was of the Methodist faith. She was retired from K-Mart with 20 years of employment. Irene and her husband were owners/operators of two stores in Williamson, West Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Rumley; six brothers and two sisters. Irene is survived by one son, Roger Rumley and wife Linda of Bluefield, West Virginia; two grandchildren, David Rumley of Princeton, West Virginia, and Christy Hall and husband Eric of Bluefield, West Virginia; one great-granddaughter, Lakeyn Sabo, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluefield (Bluewell), West Virginia, with Rev. Melissa White officiating the service. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Bluewell, West Virginia where friends and relatives will be serving as pallbearers. The Rumley family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the Rumley family at

IRENE MILES RUMLEY, 92, of Bluefield, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. Irene was born on Monday, March 21, 1927, in Rocky Mount, Virginia, to the late J.H. and Julia Kelly Miles. Irene had been a lifelong resident of Bluefield, West Virginia, and was of the Methodist faith. She was retired from K-Mart with 20 years of employment. Irene and her husband were owners/operators of two stores in Williamson, West Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Rumley; six brothers and two sisters. Irene is survived by one son, Roger Rumley and wife Linda of Bluefield, West Virginia; two grandchildren, David Rumley of Princeton, West Virginia, and Christy Hall and husband Eric of Bluefield, West Virginia; one great-granddaughter, Lakeyn Sabo, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluefield (Bluewell), West Virginia, with Rev. Melissa White officiating the service. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Bluewell, West Virginia where friends and relatives will be serving as pallbearers. The Rumley family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the Rumley family at www.cravens-shires.com Published in Southern WV from June 28 to June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close