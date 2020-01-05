|
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Seth Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Seth Church of the Nazarene
JACKIE LEE WILLIAMS, 73, of North Carolina, formerly of Comfort, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019, at the Hospice House, Greenville, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Hattie M. Runion Williams; sister, Sharon L. Williams; and a brother, JD Williams. He was a coal miner, member of the UMWA, an Army veteran serving in Vietnam, attended Seth Church of the Nazarene and a graduate of Sherman High School. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose Mary Halstead Williams; sons, Jackie Lee (Toni) of Winterville, N.C., and Thomas Raymond (Stephanie) of Douglasville, Ga.; daughters, Tina Marie Petry (Stan Albertson) of Easley, S.C., Evelyn Renee Hamby (Bill) of Clanton, Ala., Bonnie Sue Barker (Bill) of Greenville, N.C. He has 14 grandchildren, Chandra Lehman (John), Aaron Petry (Caroline), Clarissa Mitchell, Rebekah Frye, Will Hamby (Ciara), Chelsea Camacho (TJ), Vanessa Howell (Matt), Kiara Williams, Bethany Williams, Gabriella Williams, Phillip Hamby, Haley Williams, Hunter Williams and Laney Williams; three special great-grandchildren, JD Frye, Rose Mitchell, Emma Grace Hamby and one baby expected, Grant Lehman; sisters, Sandra Stephens of Comfort, W.Va., and Debra Howell of Kissimmee, Fla.; and brothers, Robert L. Williams of Seth, W.Va., Michael R. Williams of Peytona, W.Va., and Charles V. "Sonny" Williams of Teays Valley, W.Va. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, the Seth Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Charles V. "Sonny" Williams officiating. Burial in the Harless Cemetery, Drawdy, W.Va., with military graveside rites by Daniel Boone Post 5578, Madison, W.Va. Visitation from noon to service time at the church. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the Williams family. You may express your condolences to the Williams family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
