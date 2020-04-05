Guest Book View Sign Service Information Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 (304)-369-0718 Send Flowers Obituary

After a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, JACKIE RAY HARTMAN, 80, of Madison, W.Va., passed away April 2, 2020. Jackie was born November 1, 1939, to the late Claris and Brad Hartman. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Scotty Bourne; and daughter, Tomorrow Dawn Hartman. Jackie lived a life of adventure, most of these adventures were shared with his beloved wife, Pamela, of 41 years. He loved helping his family and friends, no matter what they needed he was always willing to give. Jackie's heart was full of love and joy to those close to him. He was a retired coal miner, and many knew him as "The Gambler." His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Jackie and Pam spent much of their time with their daughter and son-in-law, Summer and Richard Gush, and Jackie's dear sister, Kaye Williams. The family celebrated every life occasion together, playing games, cooking out, fishing, traveling, but mostly just being together. Jackie was a born-again Christian. He loved attending the Bim Freewill Baptist Church with his best friend of over 70 years, Curtie Elkins. Jackie loved his two wiener dogs, Annie and LuLu, who tucked him in every night. Jackie would love to give back and has requested in lieu of flowers to please make a donation in his honor to Fix'Em Clinic, 102 Dee Drive, Charleston, WV 25311. The family asks that everyone to please take a moment and tell a loved one how much they mean to you. Give your loved ones a hug and never forget the blessing of family. Please understand that due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will be unable to have a public service. A memorial in Jackie's honor will be held at a later date. We hope all that cared for Jackie will be able to attend the Celebration of Life Memorial once the COVID-19 virus ends. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.

