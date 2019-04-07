JACOB ANDERSON "JA" MAYNARD III, 54, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away April 4, 2019, at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in S. Williamson, Ky. He was born Nov. 9, 1964, in Williamson, W.Va., the son of the late Jacob Anderson Maynard Jr. and Blanche Evelyn Davis Maynard. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Jacob A. "Uncle Jake" Maynard and wife Mollie Clark Maynard, and Samuel Davis and wife Hattie Meade Davis. Jacob was employed by Lou Sobh Pontiac Buick in Duluth, Ga., for more than 18 years. He entered the company as a salesman and worked his way into the Sales Manager position. He was a 1983 graduate of Williamson High School where he played all three sports. He later played baseball as he attended and graduated from Concord College. He attended the East Williamson Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving sister, Dianna Maynard of Williamson, W.Va., who has been by his side through his illness. In honoring Jacob's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced soon. Chafin Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
Chafin Funeral Home - Delbarton
215 Riverside Drive
Delbarton, WV 25670
(304) 475-2071
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019