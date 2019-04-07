Obituary Print JACOB ANDERSON "JA" MAYNARD III | Visit Guest Book

JACOB ANDERSON "JA" MAYNARD III, 54, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away April 4, 2019, at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in S. Williamson, Ky. He was born Nov. 9, 1964, in Williamson, W.Va., the son of the late Jacob Anderson Maynard Jr. and Blanche Evelyn Davis Maynard. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Jacob A. "Uncle Jake" Maynard and wife Mollie Clark Maynard, and Samuel Davis and wife Hattie Meade Davis. Jacob was employed by Lou Sobh Pontiac Buick in Duluth, Ga., for more than 18 years. He entered the company as a salesman and worked his way into the Sales Manager position. He was a 1983 graduate of Williamson High School where he played all three sports. He later played baseball as he attended and graduated from Concord College. He attended the East Williamson Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving sister, Dianna Maynard of Williamson, W.Va., who has been by his side through his illness. In honoring Jacob's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced soon. Chafin Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at

JACOB ANDERSON "JA" MAYNARD III, 54, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away April 4, 2019, at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in S. Williamson, Ky. He was born Nov. 9, 1964, in Williamson, W.Va., the son of the late Jacob Anderson Maynard Jr. and Blanche Evelyn Davis Maynard. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Jacob A. "Uncle Jake" Maynard and wife Mollie Clark Maynard, and Samuel Davis and wife Hattie Meade Davis. Jacob was employed by Lou Sobh Pontiac Buick in Duluth, Ga., for more than 18 years. He entered the company as a salesman and worked his way into the Sales Manager position. He was a 1983 graduate of Williamson High School where he played all three sports. He later played baseball as he attended and graduated from Concord College. He attended the East Williamson Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving sister, Dianna Maynard of Williamson, W.Va., who has been by his side through his illness. In honoring Jacob's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced soon. Chafin Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.chafinfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Chafin Funeral Home - Delbarton

215 Riverside Drive

Delbarton , WV 25670

(304) 475-2071 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Southern WV from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close