Obituary
JACQUELINE J. ROARK, age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, made her journey to heaven on Wednesday, December 10, 2019. She was born in Aflex, Kentucky, on February 19, 1928, to the late Lon and Lessie Roark. Jacqueline was an avid follower of politics and a lover of history, always ready to have a robust debate. In her free time, she loved drawing and showing off her political cartoons. She could always be seen watching CNN or cheering on the Cleveland Indians. She loved her family more than anything, always going above to make sure everyone was taken care of. Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Janice Snyder, Kathy (Ralph) Tryon, Twinkle (Roby) Schottke, all of Grove City, Ohio, and Tom (Vicky) Roark of Bainbridge, GA, great-nephew and "her boy," Gavin French, great-niece, Kayle French, their dad, Rodney French, and many other great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Preceding her in death were her brothers and sister, Ray (Juanita), Elmer, Bill (Ann), Lon Jr. (Pearlene), Bert and twin brother Jack. A special thank you to the amazing staff at Meadow Grove Transitional Care for taking such great care of Aunt Jacqueline. Family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 12, with funeral services beginning at noon Friday, December 13, at Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that spreads hope and kindness. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Schoedinger Grove City Chapel of Grove City, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
