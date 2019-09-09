JAMES A. BUMGARNER

Service Information
Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV
25508
(304)-855-3232
Obituary
Send Flowers

JAMES A. BUMGARNER, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Pecks Mill, W.Va., husband of Jo Ann Bumgarner, died Aug. 15. He was a retired truck driver. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Brentwood Baptist Church 3912 Plantation Road Roanoke, VA 24012, or Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, or Carriage Hill Retirement Center 1203 Roundtree Drive, Bedford, VA 24523. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.