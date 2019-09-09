JAMES A. BUMGARNER, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Pecks Mill, W.Va., husband of Jo Ann Bumgarner, died Aug. 15. He was a retired truck driver. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Brentwood Baptist Church 3912 Plantation Road Roanoke, VA 24012, or Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, or Carriage Hill Retirement Center 1203 Roundtree Drive, Bedford, VA 24523. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Victory Freewill Baptist Church, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019