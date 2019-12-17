Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES CON BRADY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES CON BRADY, 87 of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia, following a brief stay in Hospice care. Born January 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Thomas and Nora Ruth Burgess Brady. He was a member of the West Logan Missionary Baptist Church. James served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. New Jersey, then graduated in 1960 from Marshall University. He was the Human Resource Director for American Sterilizer, Erie, Pennsylvania, retiring in 1986. He began a second career as a real estate agent in Jefferson County, West Virginia, retiring from Long and Foster. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan, especially his beloved West Virginia Mountaineers. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Dove Brady, at home; daughters, Constance "Connie" Dove Brady Hartman and Christine Dove Brady; and granddaughter, Jami Dove Hartman, all of Charles Town. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Nelson Brady and Thomas Brady, and sister, Ruth Avis "Sis" Ware. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the West Logan Missionary Baptist Church, 415 First Avenue, West Logan, West Virginia 25601. Inurnment with military honors will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, West Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle or your local Hospice organization. Online condolences may be offered at 87 of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia, following a brief stay in Hospice care. Born January 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Thomas and Nora Ruth Burgess Brady. He was a member of the West Logan Missionary Baptist Church. James served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. New Jersey, then graduated in 1960 from Marshall University. He was the Human Resource Director for American Sterilizer, Erie, Pennsylvania, retiring in 1986. He began a second career as a real estate agent in Jefferson County, West Virginia, retiring from Long and Foster. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan, especially his beloved West Virginia Mountaineers. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Dove Brady, at home; daughters, Constance "Connie" Dove Brady Hartman and Christine Dove Brady; and granddaughter, Jami Dove Hartman, all of Charles Town. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Nelson Brady and Thomas Brady, and sister, Ruth Avis "Sis" Ware. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the West Logan Missionary Baptist Church, 415 First Avenue, West Logan, West Virginia 25601. Inurnment with military honors will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, West Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Eastern Panhandle or your local Hospice organization. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com Published in Southern WV from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close