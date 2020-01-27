JAMES EARL "BUBBY" GANNON, 41, of Chattaroy, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Delbarton, W.Va. He was born February 19, 1978, in South Williamson, Ky., the son of Debra Sue Gannon and the late Kenneth Lee Gannon. Other survivors include the mother of his children, Tina Copley of Wayne County; his children, Alexis Gannon and Danny Lilly of Chattaroy, W.Va., Hallie Gannon and Jacob Johnson of Williamson, W.Va., and Tressa Gannon of Wayne County; his grandmother who raised him, Phyllis Gannon; and stepmom, Esther Wolford. He is also survived by his siblings, Kenneth Lee Gannon II of Belfry, Ky., Billie Jean Gannon of Belfry, Ky., Marquita Gannon Flemming of Dingess, W.Va., Shane Gannon of Hardy, Ky., Jessica Gannon of Hardy, Ky., Austin Gannon of Georgetown, Ky., and Nicole Short of Logan, W.Va.; one grandchild to be born soon; his friend, Eric Varney; and a host of family and friends. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020