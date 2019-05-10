|
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry
|
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry
JAMES HOWARD DEHART (Jimmy), 83, of Foster, W.Va., passed peacefully at Brookdale Charleston Gardens on May, 7, 2019. Born on September, 12, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Naomi (Nin) DeHart of McCarr, Ky., where he was born and raised. Jimmy met the love of his life, Nellie, in McCarr, Ky., where they raised their boys together. His career started early in the mining industry and he retired as a preparation plant superintendent for Hobet Mining. His sons proudly followed in his footsteps. Early days of retirement were spent in Louisa, Ky., on Yatesville Lake, fishing with Nellie, raising a garden, and enjoying grandchildren. In their later years, they relocated to Foster, W.Va., to be closer to their sons. Jimmy was a lifelong member of Enon United Baptist Church where he kept the church in order, both mechanically and spiritually. Everyone looked to Jimmy to solve the problems. Jimmy was a Free Mason and attended the Masonic Temple in Louisa, Ky. He is preceded in death by loving wife of 62 years, Nellie Mae Hatfield DeHart; his brothers: Walter DeHart, Herbert DeHart, George DeHart Jr.; and sisters: Edith Warf, Helen Ball, Mary Varney, Betty Whitt, Patsy Yates, and Anna Lea DeHart. Jimmy is survived by his two sons, Greg DeHart of Madison, W.Va., and Robbie (Kathy) DeHart of Foster, W.Va.; grandchildren: Joey (Debra) DeHart of Hurricane, W.Va., Seth DeHart of Louisville, Ky., Paige DeHart of Charleston, W.Va., and Dylan DeHart of Foster, W.Va.; and one great grandson, Peyton DeHart of Hurricane, W.Va. The family of Jimmy would like to extended their deepest thanks to the staff of Brookdale Charleston Gardens, especially Paps' Denise. Dad is rejoicing to be reunited with mom. He has missed her so. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday May 10, 2019 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Jerry McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at Alley Cemetery, Ransom, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday night at the funeral home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the DeHart family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from May 10 to May 12, 2019
