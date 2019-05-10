Guest Book View Sign Service Information R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry 25062 US HWY 119 Belfry , KY 41514 (606)-353-7212 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry 25062 US HWY 119 Belfry , KY 41514 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry 25062 US HWY 119 Belfry , KY 41514 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES HOWARD DEHART (Jimmy), 83, of Foster, W.Va., passed peacefully at Brookdale Charleston Gardens on May, 7, 2019. Born on September, 12, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Naomi (Nin) DeHart of McCarr, Ky., where he was born and raised. Jimmy met the love of his life, Nellie, in McCarr, Ky., where they raised their boys together. His career started early in the mining industry and he retired as a preparation plant superintendent for Hobet Mining. His sons proudly followed in his footsteps. Early days of retirement were spent in Louisa, Ky., on Yatesville Lake, fishing with Nellie, raising a garden, and enjoying grandchildren. In their later years, they relocated to Foster, W.Va., to be closer to their sons. Jimmy was a lifelong member of Enon United Baptist Church where he kept the church in order, both mechanically and spiritually. Everyone looked to Jimmy to solve the problems. Jimmy was a Free Mason and attended the Masonic Temple in Louisa, Ky. He is preceded in death by loving wife of 62 years, Nellie Mae Hatfield DeHart; his brothers: Walter DeHart, Herbert DeHart, George DeHart Jr.; and sisters: Edith Warf, Helen Ball, Mary Varney, Betty Whitt, Patsy Yates, and Anna Lea DeHart. Jimmy is survived by his two sons, Greg DeHart of Madison, W.Va., and Robbie (Kathy) DeHart of Foster, W.Va.; grandchildren: Joey (Debra) DeHart of Hurricane, W.Va., Seth DeHart of Louisville, Ky., Paige DeHart of Charleston, W.Va., and Dylan DeHart of Foster, W.Va.; and one great grandson, Peyton DeHart of Hurricane, W.Va. The family of Jimmy would like to extended their deepest thanks to the staff of Brookdale Charleston Gardens, especially Paps' Denise. Dad is rejoicing to be reunited with mom. He has missed her so. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday May 10, 2019 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Jerry McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at Alley Cemetery, Ransom, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday night at the funeral home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the DeHart family. Online condolences at

JAMES HOWARD DEHART (Jimmy), 83, of Foster, W.Va., passed peacefully at Brookdale Charleston Gardens on May, 7, 2019. Born on September, 12, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Naomi (Nin) DeHart of McCarr, Ky., where he was born and raised. Jimmy met the love of his life, Nellie, in McCarr, Ky., where they raised their boys together. His career started early in the mining industry and he retired as a preparation plant superintendent for Hobet Mining. His sons proudly followed in his footsteps. Early days of retirement were spent in Louisa, Ky., on Yatesville Lake, fishing with Nellie, raising a garden, and enjoying grandchildren. In their later years, they relocated to Foster, W.Va., to be closer to their sons. Jimmy was a lifelong member of Enon United Baptist Church where he kept the church in order, both mechanically and spiritually. Everyone looked to Jimmy to solve the problems. Jimmy was a Free Mason and attended the Masonic Temple in Louisa, Ky. He is preceded in death by loving wife of 62 years, Nellie Mae Hatfield DeHart; his brothers: Walter DeHart, Herbert DeHart, George DeHart Jr.; and sisters: Edith Warf, Helen Ball, Mary Varney, Betty Whitt, Patsy Yates, and Anna Lea DeHart. Jimmy is survived by his two sons, Greg DeHart of Madison, W.Va., and Robbie (Kathy) DeHart of Foster, W.Va.; grandchildren: Joey (Debra) DeHart of Hurricane, W.Va., Seth DeHart of Louisville, Ky., Paige DeHart of Charleston, W.Va., and Dylan DeHart of Foster, W.Va.; and one great grandson, Peyton DeHart of Hurricane, W.Va. The family of Jimmy would like to extended their deepest thanks to the staff of Brookdale Charleston Gardens, especially Paps' Denise. Dad is rejoicing to be reunited with mom. He has missed her so. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday May 10, 2019 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Jerry McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at Alley Cemetery, Ransom, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday night at the funeral home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the DeHart family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com Published in Southern WV from May 10 to May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close