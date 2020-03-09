|
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry
JAMES LUTHER "JIMMY" WOLFORD, 85, of Burnwell, Ky., passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at The Paul Patton East Kentucky Veteran Center, Hazard, Ky. Jimmy was born March 22, 1934, at Williamson, W.Va., to the late Luther Wolford and Rosa B. McCoy Wolford. Jimmy is also preceded in death by his sisters, Fern Carr and Janice Monroe. Jimmy was an outstanding entertainer, being a singer, musician and storyteller, having worked at the old WBTH and WHJC radio stations in Williamson, W.Va., and Matewan, W.Va., and also those in Pikeville, Ky., Ashland, Ky., and Huntington. Jimmy was affiliated with the Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club and a member of the Elks Club in Williamson, W.Va. He was a United States Navy veteran corpsman and a member of the East Williamson Baptist Church for over 75 years. Survivors include one daughter, Melodie Wolford of New York; two sisters, Juanita Ramey of Virginia and Frances (Arthur) Pegg of Burnwell, Ky.; one brother, Clyde (Betty) Wolford of California; one grandchild, Alexander Craven; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with Larry Keen officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Pallbearers will be Larry Elia, Butch Beckett, Randy Rhodes, Ray Rosner, Doug Caraway and Terry Sanders. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Barrett, Mark Mitchell, Arthur Pegg, Dallas Fraizer, Tyree Kiser and the late Jack Blackburn, Larry Moses, Dick Roddy and Tom Smith. Belfry Chapter #141 DAV will conduct Military Graveside Rites. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Wolford family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation in memory of Jimmy.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
