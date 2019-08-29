JAMES MITCHELL "MITCH" JOHNSON, 44, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away, at 6:02 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. Born March 26, 1975, in Logan, West Virginia, he was the son of the late James Johnson and Carolyn Myers Johnson, who survives in Ashland. He was a former mechanic and a manager at Pizza Hut, and he loved to watch horror movies. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Austin Mitchell Johnson of Ashland, Ky.; a brother, Bobby Joe Johnson, of Anderson, South Carolina; and his longtime companion, Charlie-George Pack of Ashland, Ky. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his beloved dog, Luke. Visitation will be held in the Miller Funeral Home, 1941 Carter Ave., Ashland, Ky., from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is entrusted with the arrangements.

