JAMES PHILLIP "JIM" HATFIELD, 79, of Blackberry, Ky., passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Jim was born August 16, 1939, at Ransom, Ky., to the late Floyd Hatfield and Daryl McCoy Hatfield. Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Phil Hamilton Hatfield and one sister, Agnes Hatfield Reister. Jim was was a retired health instructor at the YMCA and a member of the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Harold, Ky. Jim is survived by his siblings, Ernest (Rosie) Hatfield of Danville, Ky., Glada Hatfield McCoy of Grove City, Ohio, Ann (Edward) Carter of Lexington, Ky., Floyd (Bethel) Hatfield of Sulligent, Ala., Hansel Hank Hatfield of Blackey, Ky., Ance (Laketa) Hatfield of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Rebecca Jean (Jack) Terrill of Lexington, Ky., Lucas (Jan) Hatfield of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Thomas (Kathy) Hatfield of McCarr, Ky., and Bill (Kathy) Hatfield of McCarr, Ky.; special friend Anna Lou Hamilton of Harold, Ky.; special nephew Trenton Estepp and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday June 8, 2019, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Samaria Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow in Floyd Hatfield Cemetery, Ransom, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday night at the funeral home, with special services at 7 p.m. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Hatfield family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from June 7 to June 9, 2019