JAMES RAY "JIM" DOSS, 92, of Swansboro, NC, and formerly of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born December 30, 1926, at Gilmer (Copan Creek), Braxton County, WV, the son of the late James Melbourne Doss and Margaret Sheridan Wright Doss. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Emma Louise Meadows Doss, whom he married May 17, 1946, and missed dearly since her passing in 2015. He is survived by two daughters, Virginia Louise Binegar and her husband David, Bridgeport; and Lee Ann Doss and her spouse Jeannie Smith, Swansboro, NC; his daughter-in-law, Mary Doss, Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Bethany Michelle Doss; Michael Aaron Binegar and his wife Corrissa; Mark Andrew Binegar and Amy Zirkle; Evan James Kitzmiller; and Emma Lee Kitzmiller; Michael Schneider; Paul Schneider and his wife Malyn; great-grandchildren, Matthew Patterson, Chandler Millman, Nathaniel Binegar, Hunter Binegar, Carson Binegar, Elijah Binegar, Chase Binegar, Stoane Binegar, Natasha Binegar, Abigail Binegar, Jaevonn Schneider, Lannah Schneider, Albanee Schneider, Quinton Schneider, and Daniel Binegar; and a brother Lloyd Alfred Doss, and his wife Bonnie Doss, of Weston, WV; and several great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, and his wife, he was preceded in death by son, Danny Ray Doss; a grandson, David James Binegar; sisters, Betty Yvonne Doss Wright and Virginia Elouise Doss; and brothers, George and Jack Neal Doss. He was a 1945 graduate of Man High School, where he played football and basketball. He attended Marshall College where he met and married the love of his life, Emma Louise Meadows from Madison, Boone County, WV. He loved to tell the story of how he met her in a salesmanship class. Jim worked for Hope Natural Gas Company for 40 years at the Madison, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Salem and Morgantown city plants where he retired as a City Plant Foreman. In those 40 years, he missed a half-day of work. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner. He was also was an avid WVU Mountaineer fan and never missed a game. Jim spent time traveling with his family, woodworking and working in the yard. He traveled to Haiti for mission work as a member of the First Baptist Church of Morgantown. He was also a member of the Simpson Creek Baptist Church of Bridgeport. Jim loved spending time with his family and friends and never met a stranger. He was kind to everyone he met as a testament to the way he lived his life, always with a smile. Condolences to the Doss Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Jim's caregivers, Judy, Patty, Deanna, Norma and the staff at "The Cottages" in Swansboro, NC for their loving care during his time of need. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Patrick Wright, his nephew, and Reverend Tom Horne presiding. The interment will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Boone Memorial Park, Madison, WV. 