JANET LEE PYLE LEWIS of Paris, Tenn., passed from this life March 16, 2020, at her home, after an extended illness. She was born March 10, 1944, in Yolyn, W.Va., to the late Harry and Mary Pyle. Graduated from Logan High School in 1962, and shortly after moved to Chicago with her best friend, Kay Lowe. She married the love of her life, Gary Lewis, in 1963. She was predeceased by parents; brothers, Randall, infant David; sister, Ann Adkins. Survived by husband of 57 years, Gary Lewis; son, Larry; sister, Carol; brothers, Richard and Roger; special brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Leonard Jordon. Forest Lawn Cemetery will be assisting family at a later date. "God wanted me now...He set me free."
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020