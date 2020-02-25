Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reger Funeral Home 1242 Adams Avenue Huntington , WV 25704 (304)-522-2031 Send Flowers Obituary

JASON CORBETT STANLEY, 40, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph and Susan Stanley of Prichard, he was born February 21, 1979, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow at the Stanley Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Jason received his BSN from Marshall University and his MSN from Murray State. He worked in nursing for over 10 years and was known for his extraordinary kindness and attentiveness to his patients. He was a disciplined and talented athlete and amateur MMA fighter with multiple tournament placements and fight victories. He leaves behind two sisters, Kristen Earl of Barboursville and Traci Ferguson of Prichard, as well as two brothers-in-law, Jason Earl and Johnny Ferguson. He is also survived by nephews and nieces, Dylan and Lillian Earl and Garrett and Layla Ferguson, whom he loved dearly, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jason accomplished a great deal in his 40 short years, including multiple degrees and various athletic pursuits. However, he will be most remembered for the great love he held for his family and friends and his sincere compassion for all those he served. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jason Stanley Scholarship Fund in care of the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703.

