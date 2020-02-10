Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapman Funeral Home Inc 3941 Teays Valley Rd Hurricane , WV 25526 (304)-757-7531 Funeral service 1:00 PM Chapman Funeral Home Inc 3941 Teays Valley Rd Hurricane , WV 25526 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JEAN HERMAN, 93, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Born September 10, 1926, in Fancy Gap, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Eulah Tolbert Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Rayman Herman, and daughter, Pamela Stollings. Jean along with her husband, Rayman, owned and operated several stores in the Earling and Lorado areas of Logan County, W.Va., and worked at McNeely Hardware in Man, W.Va. She was a member of Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man, W.Va., and Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, W.Va., where she was active in various women's clubs and activities and was a long-time member of the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club. In her spare time, she loved jigsaw puzzles, golf, game shows and the beach. Jean was also quite the baker and was known for her chocolate cake with "My Favorite Chocolate Icing" and her peanut butter fudge. She is survived by her four children, Fred (Kathy) of Gaithersburg, Md., Debi (Keith) of Huntington, W.Va., Sandy of Chapmanville, W.Va., Jim (Kim) of Winfield, W.Va.; son-in-law Ernie Stollings of Milton, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the FBUMC Building Fund, 2848 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane, WV 25526.

