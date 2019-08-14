JEAN SIMPKINS, 89, of Right Fork of Beech Creek, passed away August 12, 2019, at the Williamson Memorial Hospital. She was born May 2, 1930, at O'Keefe, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Georgia Chafin Simpkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life for 54 years, Benton Simpkins; brothers, Stewart, Troy, Andrew, Abe, Jack and Watson Simpkins; and two grandsons, Benton and Jonathon Simpkins. Mrs. Simpkins was a Christian. She loved the Lord and singing God's praise. She enjoyed gardening and working puzzles, but most of all she loved to cook a big meal for all her family to gather and enjoy. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Those left behind to cherish her memories include her children, James B. and wife Lora, Ira and wife Donna, Randy and wife Kathy, Greg and wife Ginger, Betty Charles and husband Roger, Shelia Justice and husband Mark; sisters, Velma Hammond and husband Everett and Helen Pinner. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and a very special friend and caregiver, Gracie Cisco. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., with Rev. Paul Ray Caudill and her nephew, Travis Simpkins, officiating. Burial in the Simpkins Cemetery at Right Fork of Beech Creek, W.Va. Visitation at the funeral home chapel Thursday, August 15, from 6 to 9 p.m., with services at 7 p.m. Grandsons serve as pallbearers. Online condolences can be made at www.ChafinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019