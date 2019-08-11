Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chafin Funeral Home - Delbarton 215 Riverside Drive Delbarton , WV 25670 (304)-475-2071 Send Flowers Obituary

JERRY MITCHELL McCLANAHAN, 68, of Delbarton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born July 22, 1951, at Williamson, W.Va. He was the son of the late James and Lula Maynard McClanahan. He was also preceded in death by his loving sister, Betty Kay Skeens. Jerry was a man who believed in hard work but also believed in playing hard, but the thing he believed in the most was loving his family. His was a life devoted to making sure his family had fond memories and an abundance of laughter, and every opportunity for success. He encouraged us to make our own decisions and supported us in everything we did. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and delighted in telling people how much they all looked like him. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served his country as a staff sergeant in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Victory Christian Center at Lenore and a member of the Masons Hugh C. Boyd Lodge #119. The thing he cherished the most in life was his precious wife, Cindy. She was his delight and what he was most proud of in life. He loved her from the moment he saw her and made sure that she knew it. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage together and a lifetime of love. Those left behind to cherish his memories include his wife, Cindy McClanahan; children: Crissy and husband Joe Justice, Josh and wife Kim McClanahan, Jerry Jr. and wife Rhonda McClanahan; grandchildren: Aerianna (Allie) McClanahan, Cole Justice, Brenden McClanahan, Chase Justice, Kylen McClanahan and Noel McClanahan; sister, Patricia Davidson; and brothers, Jim McClanahan and Robert McClanahan. Missy Canada was his special niece whom he loved like another daughter. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews to cherish his memories. Funeral services will be held at the Victory Christian Center at Lenore on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at noon with Rev. Terry Blankenship and Rev. Missy Canada was his special niece whom he loved like another daughter. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews to cherish his memories. Funeral services will be held at the Victory Christian Center at Lenore on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at noon with Rev. Terry Blankenship and Rev. Will Compton officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mt. View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Visitation will be at the church on Monday evening after 6 p.m. with services starting at 7 p.m. Mason Rites will be observed at the cemetery, and the Disabled Veteran Chapter 141 will perform last rites at the Church. 