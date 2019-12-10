JEWELL "JUDI" GUNTHER, 82 of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of Logan, West Virginia, gained her heavenly wings on December 6, 2019, at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, with her son Rodney and family by her side. She was born August 22, 1937, at Logan, West Virginia, to the late Curtis and Ersie Amburgey. Judi was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Mr. Charles Gunther, along with brothers Lawrence (Clara) Amburgey and Cullen (Betty) Amburgey, sister-in-law Lois Amburgey, and nephew Greg Amburgey. She is survived by her son Rodney Gunther (Vickie Snook) of Woodstock, Georgia, with three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren of whom Judi considered her own, her son Randy (Lori) Gunther of Newport, North Carolina, two grandchildren, Shianne (Chase) Roan and Adam Gunther, one great-grandchild Callie Mae Roan; a brother Earnest Amburgey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Her smile, laughter, and talks will be missed. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Chapmanville, West Virginia, with Pastor John Freeman, conducting. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, West Virginia, is helping the Gunther family with local arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019