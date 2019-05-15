JIMMY DEAN COLEMAN, 53, of Turkey Creek, Ky., son of Gloris Rose Lockard Coleman of Connelly Springs, N.C., died May 11 in Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was a construction worker in the housing industry. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church; burial will follow in Lockard-Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky, is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from May 15 to May 17, 2019