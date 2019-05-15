Southern WV

JIMMY DEAN COLEMAN

Service Information
R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry
25062 US HWY 119
Belfry, KY
41514
(606)-353-7212
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

JIMMY DEAN COLEMAN, 53, of Turkey Creek, Ky., son of Gloris Rose Lockard Coleman of Connelly Springs, N.C., died May 11 in Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was a construction worker in the housing industry. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church; burial will follow in Lockard-Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Ky. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky, is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from May 15 to May 17, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.