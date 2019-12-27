JOE THOMAS KING, 89, of Forest Hills, Ky., passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Joe was born in Meta, Ky., on February 9, 1930, the son of the late James Mont King and Maxie Stanley King. Joe was also preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Baker, and his brothers, Charles and Bob King. Joe worked as a butcher for over 40 years at A&P grocery store in Williamson, W.Va. He was a veteran of the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division, being stationed in Germany while serving in the Korean War. Joe was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Joe also served as an officer for the Stone Heritage. Joe was a master gardener, a fisherman and an avid reader. Survivors include his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 66 years, Peggy King; his children, Libby King of Lexington, Ky., Tom King of Sharps Chapel, Tenn., Cheryl (Aaron) Andrew of Springboro, Ohio, and Fred (Candace) King of Lawrenceburg, Ky. Joe also leaves behind nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Yesu Golla officiating. Burial at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., where Joe's family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, December 28 and 29, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019