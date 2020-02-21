MR. JOHN ALESHIRE, age 71, of Brandenburg, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his residence. John was a true family man who loved all his family dearly. He loved to have fun and was always the "Life of the party!" Mr. Aleshire was preceded in death by his parents, John Nelson and Lula Ethel Strickland Aleshire; and his loving wife, Jane Marie Aleshire. He is survived by two children, John Aleshire of Parkman, Ohio, and Julie Durey and her husband Bob of Burton, Ohio; five grandchildren, Robert and Jennifer Nicole Aleshire, and Tina, Trista and Bobby Durey; two great-grandchildren, Alexis Brown and Atlas Aleshire; two sisters, Pat Hatfield of Danville, W.Va., Margaret Coyle and her husband Sam of Brandenburg, Ky.; his twin brother, Don Aleshire and his wife Barbara of Brandenburg, Ky; his brother, Harold Aleshire and his wife Jeanie of Elizabethtown, Ky.; three brothers-in-law, Jim Keener of Russellville, Ark., Art Keener and his wife Terry and Allen Keener and his wife Judy, both of Chardon, Ohio; his beloved dog, Rusty; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens, 42 Highland Memory Lane, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation will be held at Hager Funeral Home, 633 Bland Street, Brandenburg, Ky., from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the online at www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020