age 62, of Granite Falls, N.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va.. passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. in Frye Regional Medical Center in Granite Falls, N.C., after a sudden illness. He was born February 20, 1957, in Logan, W.Va., to the late C. Dale Amburgey Sr., and Anna Lee Dalton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Andrea Ann Amburgey. John enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and spending time with his riding friends. He was a great friend to many and loved living "In The Wind." John worked briefly in building construction in the early 1970s in Virginia Beach; in the coal mining industry in the late 1970s in West Virginia; and finished his working career out in the commercial and auto glass industry, his true passion, including his own company, Amburgey's Glass of Asheville, N.C. Those left to cherish his memory include one brother, Cary Dale Amburgey Jr. and Debbie Huffman of Chapmanville, W.Va.; one niece, Rachel Capitano and husband Ed and their daughter, Taylor Capitano of Boca Raton, Fla.; numerous cousins; and a special friend, Andy Persinger of Granite Falls, N.C. John's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Amburgey family.