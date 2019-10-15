JOHN HANSFORD COLLINS, 79, of Stollings, W.Va., husband of Lana Gore Collins, died Oct. 12 in Charleston Area Medical Center. He retired from Sharples Coal Company. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Central United Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the church. Donations are suggested to the church, PO Box 1558, Logan, WV 25601, the church Ladies' Auxiliary or Gideons Interational. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements. www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
Published in Southern WV from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019