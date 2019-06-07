JOHNNY A. CLINE, 67 of Whitman, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, following a sudden illness. Born February 28, 1952, in Logan, he was the son of the late Stanley and Glenna Tulley Cline. Johnny was also preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Collier and Sheila Lafferty and one brother, Paul Cline. Johnny loved drag racing and was an auto mechanic. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Peggy Cline, one son Howard Cline, brothers Donald and Ralph Cline of Florida and George Cline of Logan, W.Va., sisters Betty Walker and Bonnie Thompson of Florida, Sonja Lamb of Oceana, W.Va., and Debbie Aries of Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Honaker Funeral Home of Logan, with Keith White officiating. Friends may gather from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from June 7 to June 9, 2019