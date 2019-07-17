JOHNNY PRICE TEETERS JR., 53, of Chattaroy, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at the St. Francis Selective Care Hospital in Charleston, W.Va. Johnny was born October 21, 1965, in South Williamson, Ky., the son of the late Johnny Price Teeters Sr., and Mildred Iris Goad Teeters. Johnny was a star student at Williamson High School where he graduated before attending Concord College. Johnny was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan. Johnny is survived by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Teeters Carlin of Williamson, W.Va.; his nephew, John-Luke Patrick Carlin of Williamson, W.Va.; his niece, Erica Raven Browning Hunt (Zackary) of Varney, W.Va.; great-nieces, Elizabeth Rowan Grace Hunt and Eden Rue-Belle Hunt; great-nephew, Zachary Levi Bo Browning; special niece, Erin Riley Browning; special aunt, Doris Judy Teeters of Huntington, W.Va., and a host of other loving family members and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Teeters family.
Published in Southern WV from July 17 to July 18, 2019