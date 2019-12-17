JONATHAN MICHAEL CLEARY, 32, of Pikeville, Ky., formerly of Aflex, Ky., son of Cindy Price Keene Dotson of Aflex, died Dec. 14 in Our Lady of the Way Hospital, Martin, Ky. He was a butcher at Quality Foods. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 18, Leckieville Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Keene Family section of McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell, Ky. Visitation after 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019