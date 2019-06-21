Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH ROBERT DAVIS Jr.. View Sign Service Information R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry 25062 US HWY 119 Belfry , KY 41514 (606)-353-7212 Send Flowers Obituary

JOSEPH ROBERT DAVIS JR., 74, of Old Field Branch, Williamson, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the residence of his daughter. Joseph was born July 6, 1944, at Naugatuck, W.Va., to the late Robert Davis Sr., and Bessie Moore Davis. Joseph was a cable technician, attended the Borderland Baptist Church and loved fishing, hiking and camping. Joseph is survived by his wife Betty J. Davis; his children Tammy (Randy) Hall of Williamson, W.Va., Charles "Chuck" (Mary) Davis of Kermit, W.Va., Danny Morris of Williamson, W.Va., Stephanie Haugen of Williamson, W.Va., and Ronnie (Courtney) Morris of Belfry, Ky.; his siblings Jesse (Patricia) Davis of Belo, W.Va., Chester (Dora) Davis of Varney, W.Va., Keith (Carolyn) Davis of Duncan Fork, W.Va., Terry (Tammy) Davis of Lenore, W.Va., Darlene (John) Cooper of Turkey Creek, Ky. Jerome (Lisa) Davis of Fanning Springs, Fla., Sharon (Curt) Shriner of Marion, Ohio, and Angie (Larry) Jewell of Williamson, W.Va. Joseph is also survived by his grandchildren Heather Hall, Ashley Hall, Casey Davis, Miranda Davis, Amber Haugen, Hannah Morris, Ryleigh Morris and Danny Joe Morris; great-grandchildren Zoey Morris and Aubrey Haugen and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2109, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Lenore, W.Va., with Rev. Don Stroud officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday June 20, 2019, at the Fellowship Baptist Church with special services at 7 p.m. R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky, is serving the Davis family. Online condolences at

JOSEPH ROBERT DAVIS JR., 74, of Old Field Branch, Williamson, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the residence of his daughter. Joseph was born July 6, 1944, at Naugatuck, W.Va., to the late Robert Davis Sr., and Bessie Moore Davis. Joseph was a cable technician, attended the Borderland Baptist Church and loved fishing, hiking and camping. Joseph is survived by his wife Betty J. Davis; his children Tammy (Randy) Hall of Williamson, W.Va., Charles "Chuck" (Mary) Davis of Kermit, W.Va., Danny Morris of Williamson, W.Va., Stephanie Haugen of Williamson, W.Va., and Ronnie (Courtney) Morris of Belfry, Ky.; his siblings Jesse (Patricia) Davis of Belo, W.Va., Chester (Dora) Davis of Varney, W.Va., Keith (Carolyn) Davis of Duncan Fork, W.Va., Terry (Tammy) Davis of Lenore, W.Va., Darlene (John) Cooper of Turkey Creek, Ky. Jerome (Lisa) Davis of Fanning Springs, Fla., Sharon (Curt) Shriner of Marion, Ohio, and Angie (Larry) Jewell of Williamson, W.Va. Joseph is also survived by his grandchildren Heather Hall, Ashley Hall, Casey Davis, Miranda Davis, Amber Haugen, Hannah Morris, Ryleigh Morris and Danny Joe Morris; great-grandchildren Zoey Morris and Aubrey Haugen and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2109, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Lenore, W.Va., with Rev. Don Stroud officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday June 20, 2019, at the Fellowship Baptist Church with special services at 7 p.m. R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky, is serving the Davis family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com Published in Southern WV from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close