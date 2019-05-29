JOSEPHINE MAE FORTUNA REED, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed from this world on May 25, 2019. Born in Logan, West Virginia, she went on to graduate from Marshall University in 1971. It was there that she met her husband and life partner, Rodney. For 48 years they have shared a life and built a family and circle of friends that they both cherish. Having lived in Atlanta, Seoul and Boston, they settled for a time in Louisville, Kentucky, where they found fellowship at Fern Creek Methodist Church and developed lifelong friends that have lasted across the years and miles. In 1984 Josie and Rodney moved to Columbus, Ohio, where Josie developed a successful career as a real estate appraiser until retiring in 2011. Generous of spirit, Josie gave of herself to those she cared about in time, money and love. Her family meant everything to her, even being a central focus of the design of their retirement home on Candlewood Lake, where they love watching the (grand)kids play and taking everyone on boat rides. Josie had a heart as big as her mouth, which those who knew her will admit, was considerable. Quick to laugh or tell a story, she also was a fierce protector and was not afraid to be very loud with those who might do her or her family wrong. She was small of stature but larger than life. Josie is survived by husband Rodney; daughter Jennifer (Nate); son Daniel (Leighana); grandchildren Ian, Chase, Sophia, Connor, Kaitlyn and Ethan; sister Janet (Clifford); and multiple nieces, nephew and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Carmelo Fortuna, brother Tony, and beloved aunt Lucille. She will be missed. Services will be held Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m., with visitation from 5 to 7 at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 North High St., Worthington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to , https://www.stjude.org/donate. Josie's fight may be over, but so many children are fighting on. To share messages or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Southern WV from May 29 to May 31, 2019