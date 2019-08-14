JOY COLEMAN (nee Parsley), 77, of Huntington, W.Va., departed this life on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born in Kentucky on September 13, 1941, and lived the majority of her life in her childhood community of Sprigg, W.Va., where she raised her family. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Fitch, her parents, James and Sadie Parsley, brothers, John Parsley and David Parsley, and sister, Antha Vance. She is survived by her two daughters, Shelia Blackburn (Ted) and Crystal Coleman, both of Huntington, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kirstin Miller, Matthew Miller and Emma Blackburn, all of Huntington, W.Va.; two brothers, R.C. Parsley (Gitta) of Leander, Texas, and Andy Parsley of Pasadena, Md. For many years, Joy was a waitress and short order cook for the Tug Valley Country Club, where she later returned as head cook. She had a passion for cooking, singing and writing poetry. She was of Christian faith and a member of the Full Gospel Church of Matewan, W.Va., for many years. The family will have a private ceremony to celebrate Joy's life, with entombment to follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens of Huddy, Ky. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choosing. A special thank you to the staff of the Heritage Center where Joy lived out her final years.