Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE FAYNE McCLOUD FRYE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOYCE FAYNE McCLOUD FRYE, 86, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Baylous Cemetery by Minister Ralph Perry. She was born February 25, 1934, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Greenway and Martha McCloud. She was a graduate of Chapmanville High School. She chose to stay home and be a full-time mother to her children and grandmother to her grandchildren. She loved camping, hunting and spending time with all her friends and family. She was a faithful member of Merritts Creek Church of Christ and served faithfully to her church family whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Robert Frye; a grandson, Steven Seth Sansom; and two brothers, Neil and Dale McCloud. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Richard Reeser of Huntington, Linda and Steve Sansom of Teays Valley, W.Va., and Carrie and Ronald McDonald of Florida; one son, James Robert Frye Jr. (Jimbo) of Barboursville; one sister-in-law, Evelyn McCloud; two brothers-in-law, Clarence Stacy and his wife Nora of New York and Charles Stacy of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Amy McDonald, Daniel McDonald and his wife Laura, Jason Sansom, Jamie Sansom and his wife Chasity, Kelby Sansom and Nicholas Sansom, and Brandon Frye; four great-grandchildren, Tarah LeMoine and Kayla Rose McDonald, August and Laken Sansom; and a special cousin, Roger and his wife, Linda Hager. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at JOYCE FAYNE McCLOUD FRYE, 86, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Baylous Cemetery by Minister Ralph Perry. She was born February 25, 1934, in Logan County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Greenway and Martha McCloud. She was a graduate of Chapmanville High School. She chose to stay home and be a full-time mother to her children and grandmother to her grandchildren. She loved camping, hunting and spending time with all her friends and family. She was a faithful member of Merritts Creek Church of Christ and served faithfully to her church family whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Robert Frye; a grandson, Steven Seth Sansom; and two brothers, Neil and Dale McCloud. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Richard Reeser of Huntington, Linda and Steve Sansom of Teays Valley, W.Va., and Carrie and Ronald McDonald of Florida; one son, James Robert Frye Jr. (Jimbo) of Barboursville; one sister-in-law, Evelyn McCloud; two brothers-in-law, Clarence Stacy and his wife Nora of New York and Charles Stacy of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Amy McDonald, Daniel McDonald and his wife Laura, Jason Sansom, Jamie Sansom and his wife Chasity, Kelby Sansom and Nicholas Sansom, and Brandon Frye; four great-grandchildren, Tarah LeMoine and Kayla Rose McDonald, August and Laken Sansom; and a special cousin, Roger and his wife, Linda Hager. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in Southern WV from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close