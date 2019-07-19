JUDITH CHLOE MAYNARD, 74, passed away recently in Palm Bay, Florida, after a long illness. Judy was born May 7, 1945, to the late Nathan and Hester Maynard of Varney, West Virginia. Judy graduated from Matewan High School where she was a cheerleader. She graduated from Marshall University with a degree in education. She taught elementary school classes in Ohio and West Virginia for many years. She then became a legal secretary and worked in that capacity for many years in West Virginia and Florida. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Lindy, and her sister, Ardath Gaye. She is survived by her sister, Jeananne, and her brothers, Dan and Riley. She is also mourned by her children, Buddy Charles, Sara Elizabeth and Bryon Lamberson. Judy will be remembered by her family and friends for her beautiful auburn hair, her good looks, her quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor. Judy was buried alongside her parents at the Highland Memory Gardens in Pecks Mill, West Virginia. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019. For information, please call Riley Maynard at 618-791-1366.