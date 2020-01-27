Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mounts Funeral Home Inc 4Th Ave & Venus St Gilbert , WV 25621 (304)-664-3322 Send Flowers Obituary

KAREN GWIN MORGAN, age 61, formerly of Gilbert, WV, departed for her Heavenly Home on January 22, 2020. She was born June 1, 1958. Karen was the daughter of the late Charlie and Gracie (Browning) Morgan of Gilbert, WV. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Cole Jay and Kim Kerwin Morgan. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Lyn (Morgan) Johnson of Meyersdale, PA. Karen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Justice, WV. While Karen lived in Gilbert, she was a secretary for Mounts Funeral Home. Karen will be missed by her 10 nieces and nephews as wells as her numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Her nieces and nephews are Kerwin, Jeremy and Joshua Morgan, Amber Kovacich, Rebekah Anderson, Daniel, Mark, MiKalah and Jesse Johnson and Sara Messina. The Leckemby Funeral Home in Meyersdale, PA, is handling private arrangements. Her final resting place will be at the Forest Lawns Cemetery in Pecks Mill, WV. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you perform a random act of kindness for a friend, neighbor, family member or a stranger in memory and honor of Karen's life. An unexpected act of kindness can mean more than you can ever imagine. Donations to the American Diabetes Association in Karen's name are appreciated. Correspondence or sympathy notes can be sent to Sharon Johnson, 544 Rock Station Road, Meyersdale, PA 15552. KAREN GWIN MORGAN, age 61, formerly of Gilbert, WV, departed for her Heavenly Home on January 22, 2020. She was born June 1, 1958. Karen was the daughter of the late Charlie and Gracie (Browning) Morgan of Gilbert, WV. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Cole Jay and Kim Kerwin Morgan. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Lyn (Morgan) Johnson of Meyersdale, PA. Karen was a member of the First Baptist Church of Justice, WV. While Karen lived in Gilbert, she was a secretary for Mounts Funeral Home. Karen will be missed by her 10 nieces and nephews as wells as her numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Her nieces and nephews are Kerwin, Jeremy and Joshua Morgan, Amber Kovacich, Rebekah Anderson, Daniel, Mark, MiKalah and Jesse Johnson and Sara Messina. The Leckemby Funeral Home in Meyersdale, PA, is handling private arrangements. Her final resting place will be at the Forest Lawns Cemetery in Pecks Mill, WV. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you perform a random act of kindness for a friend, neighbor, family member or a stranger in memory and honor of Karen's life. An unexpected act of kindness can mean more than you can ever imagine. Donations to the American Diabetes Association in Karen's name are appreciated. Correspondence or sympathy notes can be sent to Sharon Johnson, 544 Rock Station Road, Meyersdale, PA 15552. Published in Southern WV from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close