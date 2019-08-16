KAREN SCALF McCOY

KAREN SCALF McCOY, 61, of Sidney, Ky., wife of David G. McCoy II, died Aug. 14. She worked at First National Bank of Pikeville and the Pike County Board of Education. Funeral service 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, McVeigh First Baptist Church; visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Pike County East Gideons, PO Box 503, Belfry, KY 41514. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, is assisting her family. www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
