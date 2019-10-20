Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE ADA RICE. View Sign Service Information Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 (304)-855-3232 Service 1:00 PM Bigson Freewill Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

KATHERINE ADA RICE, 70 of Barrett, W.Va., born April 20,1949, went home to be with the Lord, October 10, 2019. She was a retired cosmetologist and a security officer for Guard Co. She was a member of Bigson Freewill Baptist Church at Van, W.Va., and a life member of Daniel Boone Post 5578 Ladies Auxiliary of Madison, W.Va. She loved to spend time at her camp on the New River and enjoyed traveling. She loved spending time with her two children, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, John Coy and Nellie Imogene Ellison Price; a daughter, Jenny Rice; two brothers and one sister. Those left to carry on her memory are her loving husband of 46 years, Larry G. Rice; brother, Bobby G. Price (Kathie) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister, Pat Price Jarrell (Richard) of Richfield, Ohio; her son, David Price (Cindy) of Seth, W.Va.; her daughter, Angel Rice of Barrett, W.Va.; four granddaughters, Davie Scott (Benji) of Seth, W.Va., Cheyann Green of Madison, W.Va., CieAira Green of Barrett, W.Va., and Laura Patrick of Madison, W.Va.; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Haylee, Wyatt and Keaton Scott of Seth, W.Va., and Jasper Woodie of Barrett, W.Va. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Bigson Freewill Baptist Church. Friends and family visitation one hour prior. Rev. Jack Kinder and VFW Post 5578 Ladies Auxiliary will be presiding with graveside service at Memory Gardens Madison, W.Va. The family would like to give a special thanks to CAMC Memorial nursing staff, Genesis Teays Valley Center and Kanawha Hospice Care for the loving care of our wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is honored to serve the Rice Family.

