KATHERINE VAUGHAN SHIPE, 103, of Radford, Va., formerly of West Virginia, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. She was a longtime member of The Presbyterian Church of Radford, Va., and a public school teacher in West Virginia. Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dixie Vaughan; husband, Frank Shipe; son, Bobby Fortney; great-grandson, Joshua Dudding; and sister, Lillian Collins. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Bill Cook of Radford, Va.; granddaughters, Kristen Dudding and her husband Ash of Yorkville, Ill., and Kathy Wertz and her husband Jeff of Wake Forest, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Caleb Dudding, and Jonathan, Stephen, Christopher and David Wertz; and many other relatives and friends. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at The Presbyterian Church of Radford, Va. Funeral services began at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tupper Garden and Rev. Don Smith officiating. Following the service, Katie and her great-grandson, Joshua Dudding, who passed away in 1999, were laid to rest together in the West View Cemetery in Radford, Va. The Shipe family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019