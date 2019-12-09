KATHRYN M. DAVIDSON (CARTER), 97, died peacefully at her home in Chesapeake, Ohio, on December 5, 2019. Mrs. Davidson was born in Louisa, Ky., and lived most of her life in Logan County, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy M. Davidson; her son, Ron Cooper; her parents, Con and Dixie Carter; her sister and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Robert (Joan) Davidson, and daughters, Luan Korosa (Dan Bearer) and Carol Lee Turner. Kathryn leaves eleven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. During her life, Kathryn loved her years in Holden, W.Va. There she was active in church, the Women's Club, playing golf, bridge and taking care of her family and friends. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to give special thanks to Patty Adkins and the other caregivers who provided comfort during her final years. Private services will be held at the Highland Memorial Gardens in Pecks Mill, W.Va., December 9, 2019. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in Southern WV from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019