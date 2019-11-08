Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHY LYNN VARNEY SIMPKINS. View Sign Service Information Chafin Funeral Home - Delbarton 215 Riverside Drive Delbarton , WV 25670 (304)-475-2071 Send Flowers Obituary

KATHY LYNN VARNEY SIMPKINS, 67, of Beech Creek, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She lost her battle with cancer while she was a patient at the Women and Children's Hospital in Charleston, with her family by her side. On December 15, 1951, Kathy was born to the late Jack Varney and Freda Rowe Varney in Williamson, W.Va. Most of her early life she lived in the Newtown, W.Va., area, and she graduated from Matewan High School. Kathy was a devoted wife to her husband, Randy Keith Simpkins of Beech Creek, who survives her. They have two sons, Randy Jack Simpkins of Louisville, Ky., and James Jeremy Simpkins of Poca, W.Va. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Tara, and her beloved granddaughter, Dakota J. Simpkins of Poca. Her brother, Kenny Varney and his wife Barbara of Newtown, W.Va., also survives her, along with her niece, Rhonda Akers, and her nephew, Kenny Varney and his wife Monica. In addition to being a full-time wife and mother, she worked as office manager in several Simpkins family businesses, the last of which was S&S Recycling near Ragland, W.Va. Intelligent, dependable, honest and personable, she was highly regarded by everyone with whom she dealt. She will be greatly missed. Though Kathy juggled work and family with grace, her greatest love was her Lord Jesus Christ. She was active in her local church for many years in various duties. She was a member of the Matewan Assembly of God, where she was loved by all. Kathy was a precious addition in the Simpkins Family, who grieves deeply about her passing. No family gathering will be the same without her. She also was cherished by so many friends who were acquainted with her. She treated her friends as her family, because that was just the way she was. She loved people. Memorial service in her honor will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Chafin Funeral Home Chapel in Delbarton, W.Va. Kathy's pastor, Lowell Sparks, and Rev. Terry Blankenship will lead the service. Burial at the Simpkins Cemetery at Beech Creek, W.Va.

