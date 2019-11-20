Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 (304)-855-3232 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH DAVID BIAS, 65, of Madison, Boone County, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at home. Ken was the owner and licensed surveyor of Benchmark Surveying Inc. of Chapmanville, West Virginia, for the past 31 years. He was a member of the West Virginia Society of Professional Surveyors. He was a 1973 graduate of Scott High School in Madison, West Virginia. Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Michelle Diane, of 34 years. He is also survived by his parents, Bill and Valda Bias of Madison; his sister, Cathy (Mike) Wagner of Ocala, Florida; brother, John (Barbara) Bias of Chapmanville; one uncle, Harold Bias of Madison; one aunt, Lenora "Sissy Nora" (Charlie) Cass of Atlanta, Georgia; one niece, Amy (Daniel) Winefordner of Lexington, Kentucky; one nephew, Chris (Brooke) Wagner of Greensboro, North Carolina; special cousin, Beth (Joe) Janeway of Atlanta, Georgia; Mark (Jennifer) Harless of Armada, Michigan; and Juanita Ojeda of Chapmanville, who were a tremendous support to him during his journey. He is also survived by his four precious feline fur babies, Rowdy, Buddy, Simon and Jessie. Special thanks to close friends Mark and Tammy Hill; Rick and Sammie Cook; Donnie and Paula Mikus; and Phyllis Lowe, who were all a tremendous support during this difficult journey. He is also survived by many other special friends and family. Throughout the years he built a reputation as one of the most respected surveyors in southern West Virginia. Ken had a close relationship with his employees and also considered them as friends. His employees, both retired and current, were an integral part of the business, including Danny Mills, Tom Collier, Phillip Donahue, Chet Nickels and Treaby Scaggs. Surveying was his passion, especially in the area of mining surveying. He also was an avid outdoorsman. He loved Pocahontas County, riding his bike on the Greenbrier River Trail, hunting, traveling to the beach … especially the Outer Banks, and loved taking cruises with his wife. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Madison Medical and a special thank you to Dr. Ron Stollings, his lifelong friend and family physician. They would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Tamejiro Takubo Jr. and to the nurses and staff of Dignity Hospice. Memorial service with family and friends conveying stories, memories and other things about Kenneth will take place Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV. Sharing stories and thoughts encouraged. Visitation will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. November 21, 2019, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. Private graveside service with Rev. Jim Butcher officiating. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville is serving the Bias family. Published in Southern WV from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019 