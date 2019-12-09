Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH EDWARD NEAL. View Sign Service Information Hatfield Funeral Chapel 144 Toler Road Toler , KY 41514 (606)-353-7281 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hatfield Funeral Chapel 144 Toler Road Toler , KY 41514 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Hatfield Funeral Chapel 144 Toler Road Toler , KY 41514 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH EDWARD NEAL, age 66, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Born April 30, 1953, in Pike County, Ky., he was the son of the late Peggy Louise Neal Mahon. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Steven Ramsey. Kenny was a graduate of Williamson High School, an employee of the Appalachian Regional Hospital for many years, and he was a locksmith. He was a member of the West Williamson Freewill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Parsley Neal of Williamson, W.Va.; two sons, Kevin Neal (Adriana) Hackney of McCarr, Ky., and Kenneth Edward "Pee Wee" (Jaime) Neal II of Sidney, Ky.; his grandchildren, Kenidee and Jordyn Neal of Sidney, Ky., Blake Hackney of Belfry, Ky., Kaidynce Hackney, Trey Fields and Cameron Fields, all of McCarr, Ky., his siblings, Pam (Rick) Williams of Gordon, Ga., John (Christy) Mahon of The Colony, Texas, Carl Ramsey of Gordon, Ga., Charles Ramsey of Williamson, W.Va., Barry Ramsey of Gordon, Ga., Brent Ramsey of Williamson, W.Va., Carla Ramsey of Sebastian, Fla., Carey Ramsey of Sandy Hook, Ky., Lauren Williamson and Donald (Teresa) Ramsey, both of Williamson, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Pat Bono; a special niece, Sandy Runyon; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Funeral services noon December 6, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Pastor Gary Dove and Rev. Harrison Baisden officiating. Burial in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. December 5, 2019, at the funeral home with services at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to age 66, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Born April 30, 1953, in Pike County, Ky., he was the son of the late Peggy Louise Neal Mahon. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Steven Ramsey. Kenny was a graduate of Williamson High School, an employee of the Appalachian Regional Hospital for many years, and he was a locksmith. He was a member of the West Williamson Freewill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Parsley Neal of Williamson, W.Va.; two sons, Kevin Neal (Adriana) Hackney of McCarr, Ky., and Kenneth Edward "Pee Wee" (Jaime) Neal II of Sidney, Ky.; his grandchildren, Kenidee and Jordyn Neal of Sidney, Ky., Blake Hackney of Belfry, Ky., Kaidynce Hackney, Trey Fields and Cameron Fields, all of McCarr, Ky., his siblings, Pam (Rick) Williams of Gordon, Ga., John (Christy) Mahon of The Colony, Texas, Carl Ramsey of Gordon, Ga., Charles Ramsey of Williamson, W.Va., Barry Ramsey of Gordon, Ga., Brent Ramsey of Williamson, W.Va., Carla Ramsey of Sebastian, Fla., Carey Ramsey of Sandy Hook, Ky., Lauren Williamson and Donald (Teresa) Ramsey, both of Williamson, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Pat Bono; a special niece, Sandy Runyon; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Funeral services noon December 6, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Pastor Gary Dove and Rev. Harrison Baisden officiating. Burial in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. December 5, 2019, at the funeral home with services at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family by going to www.hatfieldfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky. Published in Southern WV from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close