KENNETH PLUMLEY, 23, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Ron and Duanne Reynolds Plumley, died July 21 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Chapmanville Regional High School gymnasium; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the school. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made during services for a scholarship fund for his daughter. www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from July 24 to July 25, 2019