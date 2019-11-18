Guest Book View Sign Service Information R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry 25062 US HWY 119 Belfry , KY 41514 (606)-353-7212 Send Flowers Obituary

Much like a flower, life is a beautiful cycle. From our very first seedlings, to the day our last petal falls. Yet, as seedlings of God, though we barely blossom on earth, we fully flower in heaven. And on Nov. 15, 2019, KIMMY ANN McCOY, 60, of Turkey Creek, Ky., reached full bloom. When we look at a flower, we see its beauty. But the individual petals are what make it enchanting. From her love of crafting, helping others and just a general love of life, the petals of Kimmy's life were full. She loved to decorate, and just by walking in her home, you can see that "Kimmy" touch on every wall. Always welcoming you with a bright smile and a warm hug, Kimmy was a lover of people, and could light up any room. There are some people who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they leave their light remains, and Kimmy's light will forever burn much like her love for her husband Jim of 41 years, who she referred to as her angel. Some may say that the colors of Kimmy's petals were red, white, and blue because, above all, she was most proud of her sons and their service to our country. She was always sharing their many accomplishments and journeys on Facebook for the world to share in her pride, right along her posts supporting Trump. Though Kimmy's last petal has fallen here on earth, she is but a wildflower in the fields of God: beautiful, fierce, and free. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim McCoy; her sons, Evan and Michael McCoy. Her mother, Margaret (Charles) Blackburn; her sisters, Debbie (Fox) Heaberlin, Danita (Mark) Fugitt and Susie (Billy Ray) Preece; and her brother, Darrell (Kathy) Robinson. Four step-brothers, Chuck Blackburn, Scott Blackburn, Jim Blackburn and Gary Blackburn. She was preceded in death by her father, James "Bub" Robinson. Memorial services 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ with Tim Lucas officiating. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the McCoy family.

