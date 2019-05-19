Southern WV

LARRIMORE DROWN

LARRIMORE DROWN, 77, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1941, in Lavalette, W.Va., a son of the late Pearl and Jewel Childers Drown. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. Larry retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers and two years later, worked for Chippewa Demolition and Hazardous Waste Company as a project manager. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Leonard Drown, Johnny Drown and Brenda McCloud, and one son, Chad Eric Shannon. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Runyon-Shannon-Drown; daughters, Carlie Shannon-Drown, Haley Shannon-Drown, Julianne Jewel Shannon-Drown and Tara Shannon Ulberg (Cody); special adopted daughter, Sydney Smith; sons, Larry Moore Drown and Charles Anthony Drown; sisters, Joyce Frank, Helen Lester, Sharon (Leo) Shannon and Katheryn (Jim) Irwin; brother, Ceron (Doris) Drown; very special cousin, Butch Smith (brother); grandchildren, Cassandra Drown, Thomas Drown, Kelsey (Philip) Shannon, Kirastane, Mikayla and Cody Ulberg Jr.; and great-grandchild, Lilly Grace. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Denver Stevens officiating. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with military rites being conducted. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in Southern WV from May 19 to May 21, 2019
