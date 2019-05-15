Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 (304)-855-3232 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LARRY GENE "SCODY" BELCHER, 66, of Harts, W.Va., was born January 29, 1953 at Logan, W.Va., son of the late Froud and Belva Stone and Jesse Belcher. He departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Larry has been a Christian since 1984 and a previous Sunday school teacher. He was a deacon at the Mountaineer Missionary Baptist Church at Harts, a retired coal miner, and a member of the UMWA. He participated in various sports leagues, especially softball and basketball, he refereed and coached numerous youth sports in the community, and he was an avid classic car enthusiast and collector. Larry was a 1970 graduate of Chapmanville High School where he was an outstanding athlete, having lettered in numerous sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Garry Belcher, his brother-in-law Gary Justice, and father-in-law Dennis Stollings. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sharon Stollings Belcher; sons Larry (Tonya) and Terry; daughter Alisha; grandchildren Colton and Caden Belcher and Tori and Logan Taylor; siblings Bob (Hilda) Belcher, Linda (Tom) Tomblin, Patty Justice and Kenny (Jeanne) Belcher, sister-in-law Sandy (Buddy) Napier; and he was loved by his five nieces, four nephews, his Mountaineer Missionary Baptist Church Family, and very close friend Gregory Mullins. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Justin Baisden, Rev. John E. Godby and Rev. Joe Pritchard officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville. The Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville is serving the Belcher family.

